Breaking: Akeredolu sworn in as Ondo Governor

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Amidst jubilation, Rotimi Akeredolu was on Friday sworn in as governor of Ondo State.

He takes over from the former governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko who has governed the state for eight years.

At the event were the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki;former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba; Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; Chief Bisi Akande; National leader of the All Progresives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosu; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, among others.

Akeredolu took the oath of office at exactly 11:22am. The oath was administered by the Chief Judge of the State.