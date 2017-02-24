Air Peace inaugurates Sokoto route

Air Peace one of Nigeria’s domestic airlines, is to start flight operations from Lagos to Abuja/Sokoto on March 1.

Mr Chris Isaiah, its Corporate Communications Manager, announced this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Isaiah said that the inauguration of the route was coming days after the airline took delivery of its 12th aircraft, a 114-capacity Boeing 737-500.

The airline official said the new route was the airline’s response to the yearnings of the people of Sokoto State and other parts of the North to extend its exceptional flight services to the area.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of our flight operations from Lagos to Abuja into Sokoto starting Wednesday, March 1.

“Sokoto is a strategic social, economic and religious centre reputed for its unbroken record of peaceful coexistence in the North.

“We are indeed happy to lead the new effort for seamless connection between the state and other parts of Nigeria.

“Our entry into the Sokoto route is a timely response to the yearnings of the government, good people of the state and the entire North to bring our spectacular flight services closer to them.

“Towards the end of 2016, we promised to connect Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world,’’ he said.

Isaiah said that Sokoto State would be the fifth new route the carrier would be inaugurating in six months in line with its huge expansion plan.

“The airline entered the Lagos-Benin-Lagos and the Abuja-Benin-Abuja routes in September 2016.

“Air Peace also started its Lagos-Uyo-Lagos flight operations in December 2016.

“On Feb. 16, the airline made its first regional flight to Accra, Ghana.

“We have been delivering on our promise consistently since. Our massive expansion effort since the last quarter of 2016 has established us as the airline of choice on the Lagos-Benin-Lagos,’’he said.

Isaiah said the airline had decided to spread its wings of peace to Sokoto before launching out to more regional and international destinations.

“These routes include Abidjan, Douala, Niamey, Dakar, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dubai, Mumbai, Guangzhou-China, Atlanta and London.

“We are not just embarking on opening new routes, we are also acquiring more aircraft and setting up more offices,’’ the airline official said.

He said that the airline would continue to seek ways to give its loyal customers and other air travellers the best flight experience.