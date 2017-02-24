Boko Haram crisis: 14 donors pledge $672m

The Oslo Conference on Boko Haram humanitarian crisis realised $672 million in pledges from 14 donors, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Mr Stephane Dujarric, at a press briefing on Friday, said Guterres welcomed the donors’ pledges.

He explained that the donors pledged $458 for 2017 and 214 million U.S. dollars for 2018.

“The Secretary-General welcomes donor pledges made today at the conclusion of the Oslo Humanitarian Conference on Nigeria and the Lake Chad Region.

“He stresses the need for sustained support to humanitarian, human rights, development and security needs in the region.

“Fourteen donors pledged 458 million U.S. dollars for 2017 and 214 million U.S. dollars for 2018 and beyond were announced.

“The conference also resulted in an agreement to address longer-term development needs and seek durable solutions to crises,” he said.

He also said that the conference saw the UN and partners mobilising further scale up of emergency responses in the region.

“At the close of the conference, the Emergency Relief Coordinator, Stephen O’Brien, said that without our increased support, affected communities will face a life of hunger, disease, gender-based violence and continued displacement.

“But he said there is another future within grasp: as the international community scales up support, we can stop a further descent into an ever-deepening crisis with unimaginable consequences for millions of people.

“He added that the UN and our partners are ready and mobilised to further scale up our life-saving response,” he said.

NAN reports that Norway, which hosted the conference jointly with Germany, Nigeria and the UN, had announced a pledge of $192 million U.S. dollars multi-year pledge that includes both humanitarian and development aid for the region.