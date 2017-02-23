We’ll not associate with Makarfi, Sheriff faction — Jigawa PDP

The Jigawa Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not identify with neither the party’s Sen. Ahmed Makarfi faction nor Sen. Ali Modu-Sheriff faction.

The state`s PDP Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Aminu Jahun, said in Dutse on Thursday that the state will not support any division of the party in the state or at the national level.

Jahun said that the current misunderstanding between the two factions was one of the beauties of democracy.

According to him, “by God’s grace, everything will be resolved amicably. We are not happy with what is happening in our party.”

He said that the PDP will win the Chairmanship and Councillorship seats in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Jahun called on the people to turn out en masse and vote for the party in the local government polls in order to enjoy the dividends of democracy.