Twins docked for visa fraud

Managing Director of Asiana Travels and Tours Limited located at 13/15 Isa Williams Street, Lagos Island, Peter Odinaka, 51 and his twin brother, Paul Odinaka, 51 have been arraigned before a Lagos Magistrates’s Court for allegedly issuing fake visas and passports.

The fake documents were issued to two complainants who used them to travel abroad but they were later deported to Nigeria.

The twin brothers from Anambra State, South East Nigeria were arrested by operatives of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos and arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on a three-count charge of felony to wit: obtaining the sum of N1.3m to procure traveling documents and stealing.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Ingobo Emby, informed the court in charge No. J/10/2017 that the twin brothers committed the alleged offence in the month of February, 2016 at 13/15 Isa Williams street, Lagos Island.

Emby told the court that the two complainants, Arinze Cletus and Ukwuade Lawrence reported to the police that the accused persons collected N1.3m from them and procured fake visa and passport for them to travel abroad, but that they were arrested at Malaysia International Airport and deported back to Nigeria on the ground that the documents in their possession were fake.

Emby said the offences committed by the accused are punishable under sections 409, 312(b) and 284(9)(c) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011. The twin brothers denied the police allegation when the charges were read to them.

The presiding magistrate, Mr. O. Owunmi admitted them on bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to 17 March, 2017 for mention.

