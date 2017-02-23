Truck driver kills baby

A 25-year-old truck driver, Rasaq Ibrahim, who allegedly hit and killed a year old baby strapped on her mother’s back, on Thursday got a N250,000 bail.

Magistrate Y.R. Pinheiro, who granted the bail in Ikeja, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

She held that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner.

Pinheiro adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for mention.

Ibrahim, whose address is unknown, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on dangerous driving and manslaughter.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Matthew Akhaluode, told the court that the accused drove recklessly and knocked down the baby and her mother as she was hawking bread.

Akhaluode said that the baby, Limota Kamarudeen, died instantly while her mother, Tawa, sustained injuries.

The prosecutor said that Ibrahim, who drove a commercial Volvo truck, committed the offences on Feb. 5 on Ajibula Street, Ogunwemimo Junction, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

“A team of traffic workers rushed to the scene and took the lifeless body of the baby and her injured mother to a hospital,’’ he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 19, 20 and 34 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2011.