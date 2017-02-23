Teacher faces N500,000 fraud

A 49-year-old secondary school teacher, Abayomi Abdul, who allegedly obtained N500,000 from 14 students under false pretences, was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Abdul, who teaches at Mercy Secondary School, Lagos, resides at No. 16, Singer Road, Ota, Ogun.

The accused is facing a three-count charge of breach of peace, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime in May 2014 at Mercy Secondary School located at Funsho Owolabi Estate, Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb.

He alleged that Abdul obtained N500, 000 from 14 students of the school on the pretext of registering them for Junior School Certificate Examination.

“ The teacher, who had no intention of registering the students as promised, converted the money to personal use.

“ When the school authority did not get any feedback from the accused, he was confronted and told to refund the money.

“The accused, however, failed to refund the money. The case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested for further questioning,’’ Unah said.

The offences contravened Sections 166, 285 and 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 312 prescribes a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Gbajumo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be gainfully employed and also show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 6 for mention.