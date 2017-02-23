Saraki faces more charges

The problems facing the Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Code of Conduct Tribunal are far from being over as the Federal Government increased the charges from 17 to 18.

At the last sitting of the tribunal, the federal government increased the charges to 17, adding that it had filed a further amendment to bring the charges to 18.

The Senate President pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the new charges, the Senate President is accused of making false declaration, when he declared that he purchased a property at number 15A Macdonald Street Ikoyi, Lagos through his company Carlisle Properties Limited in 2003, but the said property was actually sold to G and C Real Estates Properties and Investment Company limited for 12million Naira.

He is also accused of making false declaration that he acquired the properties through sales of agricultural commodities, when it was purchased using a loan from a commercial bank.