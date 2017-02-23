Kwara governor inaugurates ‘Kwara Go Veg’ programme

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara on Thursday inaugurated ‘Kwara Go Veg,’ a programme that would assist vegetable farmers in the state to make profit in whatever they cultivate.

Speaking at the ceremony in Ilorin, Ahmed added that the programme was initiated to increase farmers’ productivity, income and develop the value chains of crops.

He said the initiative was also aimed at sensitising farmers on the untapped money making potential on vegetable farming.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Mahmud Ajeigbe, said this would also provide raw materials for industries, promote food security and create employment for the youths.

“We also want to build the capacity of vegetable farmers in the state to increase their productivity and profitability.

“The project is also aimed at identifying and revealing the numerous opportunities available to every actor in the vegetable value chain to enable farmers to build their capacity through training in collaboration with research institutes,’’ Ahmed said.

He added that they would be linking farmers in the state to the available export windows for vegetable produce.

“We will also empower them to cultivate a minimum of 1,600 acres of ugwu leaf, bitter leaf, cucumber, pepper and other vegetables.

“This will, in turn, enhance their standard of living through collaborative empowerment scheme,’’ the governor said.

Ahmed said that the farmers would be empowered through the distribution of seedlings, liquid fertiliser, among others to expand their productivity level.