Kenyan police probe death of 3

Kenyan police have launched investigations into the horrific murder of three men at a local hotel in Garissa town near the Somali border.

Garissa County Commissioner James Kianda said on Thursday that one of the victims managed to escape and is admitted at the local hospital.

The three, all locals and workers of the hotel, were attacked by unknown number of armed criminals at around 3 a.m. while deep in sleep.

It is still unclear how the killers managed to gain access into the hotel which is enclosed with a perimeter wall, without being detected or heard.

“We are treating this incident as a normal crime. We urge members of the public to stop speculations at this time of electioneering period,” Kianda told journalists in Garissa.

The incidents of insecurity have caused panic among the residents of the restive town which had enjoyed a lull in terror attacks in the last few months.

Somali militant group Al-Shabaab had been carrying out a series of terror attacks, the most recent being the April 2, 2015 macabre killing of 148 mostly students of the Garissa University.

The Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group claimed to have killed 57 Kenyan soldiers when they overran a military camp in Kolbiyow near the Kenya-Somalia border on Jan. 27.

However, Kenya said only 21 soldiers lost their lives.

Kianda said the Thursday’s killer gang who used blunt objects to carry out their heinous crime did not steal anything from the victims.

The trio, two of them brothers were hit on their heads and succumbed to excessive bleeding.

What was shocking is that the victims did not move an inch and remained glued with their mobile phones to the mattresses they were sleeping on.

Kianda said the police have launched investigations into the incident and are pursuing various theories that they have already received from the public.