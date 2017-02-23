Katsina residents pray for President Buhari

Hundreds of residents of Katsina metropolis on Thursday offered special prayers for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The prayers were offered at the frontage of the Emir of Katsina’s palace popularly called “Kangiwa Square”.

The prayer session was organised by some Islamic organisations under the Council of Islamic Scholars.

President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London on Jan. 19 on vacation and health related matters after he had transmitted power to Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo in an acting capacity.

Alhaji Aliyu Farin-yaro, the Vice-Chairman, Katsina Islamic Scholars, who led the prayers, said that they decided to offer the prayer as it is imperative for followers to pray for their leaders.

“It is necessary for Muslims to pray for the good health of the President and other leaders in the country.

“All leaders deserve prayers from their followers so that Allah will assist them to discharge their functions effectively,’’ he said.

Farin-yaro advised other Muslims to purify their minds of their sins before offering prayers so that Allah will accept their prayers.

Also, Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumini, the District Head of Katsina (Magajin-gari), prayed for the quick recovery of President Buhari.

Abdulmumini said that President Buhari, as the father of nation, deserved the prayers and support of all Nigerians.

He called on other people irrespective of their faith to pray for the President and other leaders in the country.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Shitu A. Shitu, said that the two Islamic organisations of Izalah and Tariqah had been praying for the quick recovery of the President in the past three weeks.

Shitu said that the Katsina State Government had directed all mosques to continue offering prayers for the quick recovery of the President.

He said that was because the President belongs to all Nigerians and as such, he should be supported with continuous prayers.

NAN reports that the Daura Emirate Council organised similar prayers for the quick recovery of the President two weeks ago.