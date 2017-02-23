Ideye moves to China, joins Mikel Obi

Brown Ideye has become the latest Nigerian to head to the Chinese Super League, after joining Tianjin Teda.

The 28-year-old has left Greek club Olympiakos to sign a three-year deal.

He will play alongside Super Eagles team-mate John Mikel Obi and Gabon international Malick Evouna.

Chinese Super League clubs are on the hunt for new players ahead of the start of the new season next month.

Tianjin Teda finished 11th in the Chinese Super League last season.

Ideye scored 28 goals in 65 appearances for Olympiakos and won the 2016 Greek championship —- his first league title in Europe.

Ideye moved to Greece in August 2015 from English club West Bromwich Albion.

He was West Brom’s then-record club signing when he joined them in 2014 from Dynamo Kiev, but failed to justify the huge price tag.

Ideye made his international debut for Nigeria in August 2010 and has scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Super Eagles.

In 2013, he helped his country clinch their third African Cup of Nations title, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Mali.