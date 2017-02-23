Helicopters, Special Team Deployed To Rescue Germans from Kidnappers

The Nigeria Police has deployed surveillance helicopters and Special Police Forces to rescue two German archaeologists abducted in Southern Kaduna on Wednesday.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, deployed the special forces comprising the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), the Anti Kidnapping Unit, the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Police Mobile Force, Police Surveillance Helicopters and the Special Investigation Team on Kidnapping and Terrorism Cases.

A Deputy Inspector-General of Police is coordinatingthe team.

The two Germans were abducted by gunmen in the morning while working in collaboration with the National Commission for Museum and Monuments on the relics of NOK Culture in Nigeria at an excavation site at Janjala area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna.

The team is already on the ground in Janjala Village under Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State to search and rescue the two Germans unhurt and arrest the perpetrators.

The team is expected to work in synergy with the Kaduna State Police Command and the local indigenes of the towns and surrounding villages where these German archaeologists were kidnapped.

Nigeria Police spokesman CSP Jimoh Moshood explained that though the two Germans archaeologists had police officers attached to them for their protection at the NOK Archaeology Research Project Centre, they did not go with the policemen to the excavation site where they were kidnapped.

Two (2) locals in the company of the Germans archaeologists were killed during the kidnap attack.

”The Special Forces and Police Investigators deployed are in contact with the colleagues of the victims and have provided additional security for their safety.

”In order to achieve prompt result, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department has also been mandated to coordinate the investigation aspect of the operations.

”The Nigeria Police Force while assuring all Nigerians and foreign Nationals in the country of their safety, the Force wishes to implore them to always request and obtain Police escort to protect them any time they are embarking on research, mining and related endeavours outside the towns and cities across the country.”