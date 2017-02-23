EFCC recovers 17 exotic cars from Ex-Customs Boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered 17 “exotic vehicles’’ in a warehouse belonging to a former Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja said that the vehicles were recovered from Inde’s residence located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.

The recovery was sequel to an intelligence report the commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to be proceeds of crime were being warehoused at the former customs boss’ premises, he said.

He said upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office of EFCC was deployed to carry out investigation on the matter.

“On arrival at the location, two individuals who were identified to be the custodians of the property – Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe, were presented with a search warrant.

“In the course of the search, a total of 17 vehicles among which are brand new cars, shuttle buses and SUVs were found in the premises,” he said.

Uwujaren said the vehicles and the two individuals have been conveyed to the commission’s zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano, respectively.

He said investigation revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.

EFCC listed the particulars of the vehicles recovered to include Black BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936.; Ash Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038; and Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.

Others are Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080; Black Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661, and also a Black BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895.

Also, Silver Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018; Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352, and Yellow Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.

The commission also listed Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245; Dark ash colour KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.

It also included Silver Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738; Golden Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.

A White Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z071583, and a White Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.

EFCC further listed a White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268 and a White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.

“The two suspects arrested are in custody assisting the EFCC in investigation,’’ the spokesman said.

However, Uwujaren did not give the value of the vehicles.