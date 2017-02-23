Delta governor announces cabinet reshuffle

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has announced a minor cabinet reshuffle involving three commissioners.

A statement issued in Asaba on Thursday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu said the changes were meant to fully realise the administration’s SMART Agenda.

The statement said Chief Dan Okenyi of the Ministry of Lands and Survey takes over from Mr Ernest Ogwezzy of the Directorate of Arts, Culture.

Ogwezzy, on the other hand, moves to the Ministry of Special Duties, while the erstwhile special duties commissioner Mr Chika Ossai, has been deployed to the Ministry for Lands and Survey.

“The reshufflment is with immediate effect,” the statement said.