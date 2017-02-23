Buhari speaks on phone with Gov Ganduje

To allay the fears of Nigerians about his health once again, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday spoke with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on phone.

The telephone conversation took place during a prayer session organized by the Kano State Government for the speedy recovery of the president who is in London.

During the conversation, President Buhari thanked all Nigerians who offered prayers for his speedy recovery.

Ganduje’s telephone conversation with the President was aired live on Pyramid Radio FM during a special prayer congregation held at the Africa House, Kano Government House.

During the conversation which was made public to the congregation for the people to discern its authenticity, Buhari thanked Nigerians who wished him quick recovery and safe return to the country.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to you (Ganduje) and all other Nigerians who had taken the pain to pray for my quick recovery and I am highly grateful.’’

Speaking after the telephone conversation, Ganduje said the people should be very much grateful to God for giving the President the opportunity to speak with the people of Kano at the time they were holding a special prayer for him.

“By hearing his voice and the way he had spoken, was an incontrovertible evidence to clear any doubt about his health condition,” Ganduje said.