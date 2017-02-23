Brazilian foreign minister resigns

Brazilian Foreign Minister Jose Serra has tendered his resignation for health reasons, according to media reports.

In a letter to President Michel Temer cited by news channel Globo, Serra said he needs at least four months of rest.

Serra, 74, recently underwent spinal surgery.

Serra, of the centre-right Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, became foreign minister last year when Temer took the helm after the ouster from the presidency of Dilma Rousseff.

The Sao Paulo native is a former senator and governor of Sao Paulo state and has run for president twice.