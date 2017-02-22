Police to unravel killers of traditional healer in Nasarawa

Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, on Wednesday said the command would unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction and killing of a traditional healer, Dr Dennis Nakowa.

Sadiq-Bello made this known in Lafia.

He said that the deceased was abducted by gunmen from his residence at Moro Village in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

The police chief said that the abductors invaded the deceased’s residence on Feb.18 and took him to an unknown destination, killing a security guard in the process.

He said that the police, in collaboration with the local vigilance group and other security agencies, on Tuesday found the corpse of the victim in a forest around the village.

Sadiq-Bello said, though, no arrest had been made, the police was on the trail of the suspects linked to the dastardly act.

“We have a target of some hoodlums disturbing the peace around Gudi, Garaku, Kokona axis of the state for some times now, and we are on their trail.

“We chose to keep our strategy secret, but I am assuring you that very soon, the perpetrators would be brought to justice,” he said.

Sadiq-Bello urged members of the public to provide the police with useful information that would help them to rid the state of criminal elements.