Osinbajo dares Senate, refuses assent to 4 bills

Nigeria’s acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has written to the Senate that he would not assent to four bills the National Assembly recently passed into law.

The bills are Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill 2016, National Lottery Commission Bill 2016, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund 2016, and Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill 2016.

Osinbajo had last week assented to seven bills passed by the legislature.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who read Osinbajo’s letter to senators during plenary on Wednesday said the chamber would seek legal advice on the matter as it had to do with separation of power.