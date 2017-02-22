Organisation lauds Amaechi for transforming transportation sector

The Mission for Rescue of Nigeria Socio-Cultural Environment (MIRENSCE), a non-governmental organisation, has lauded the Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, for making efforts at transforming the country’s transportation sector.

MIRENSCE gave the commendation in Abuja on Wednesday in a statement by its National President, Amb. Sokari Afiesimama.

Afiesimama said since his appointment as minister, Amaechi had “pragmatically transformed the sector’’ through rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding transportation of facilities across the country.

“The organisation notes that the minister’s action is in the right direction to fulfill the campaign promises he made while he was Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The evidences are obvious that Amaechi has been relentless, doing everything within his reach to ensure the sustainability of integrity and hard work; the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari chose him,’’ he said.

Afiesmama said his organisation undertook a private project tour of some parts of the country and was satisfied with the level of developments, especially at the grassroots.

“Our findings are satisfactory; poorly maintained roads and railway networks are being repaired all over the country.

“The mission also observed that the minister has been trying to ease transportation challenges by privatising the Nigerian Railways Corporation.

“We equally believe that Nigeria needs private hands to improve quality and operational facilities of all transportation modes for competitiveness.

“The presence of government is now felt again by the rural people after scores of years through the initiatives of the minister,’’ he said in the statement.

According to him, the mission is interested in ensuring improved standards of living among the rural dwellers in the country.

He said the mission was founded on the basis for truth, justice and service to better the lots of the socio-cultural environment.

He also noted that the mission would advance the whistle blowing policy of the Federal Government at the grassroots as a means of fighting corrupt practices in the country.

He noted that the ministry could create jobs for the youth and reduce employment rate through adequate development of all modes of transportation such as land, sea and air.

“We are sure of collaborating with the new transport administration anchored by Amaechi.

“In that regard, the mission pleads with the government to encourage private-sector driven economy for Nigeria business magnets for speedy reforms in transportation, housing and agricultural sectors, among others,’’ Afiesmama said.

The mission said it would involve Nigerian business people like Chief Arthur Eze, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mrs Titi Ajanaku, Chief Kola Aluko, Dr ABC Orjiako, Mr Jide Omokore, Dr Gbenga Aluko, Dr Dele Makanjuola, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo and Chief Eddy Egwuenu in its advocacy on grassroots developments.