NDLEA secures convictions of 6 illicit drug traffickers

The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has secured convictions of six illicit drug traffickers in the state from January to date.

The State Commander of the agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in Benin on Wednesday.

Wakawa said the convictions were secured at the Federal High Court sitting in the state.

He also disclosed that within the same period 40 suspects comprising 32 males and eight females were arrested for various illicit drug offences.

He said that 10 persons were counseled by the agency during the period under review.

The commander revealed that a Dangote articulated vehicle driver who escaped arrest in November 2016 when apprehended with about 7, 950 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa, had been re-arrested.

He said that within the period 4, 749.2 kilogrammes of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa were seized, while 15 kilogrammes of suspected psychotropic drugs were also seized.

Wakawa gave the breakdown of the figure as 1, 767.7 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis sativa seized in January, and 2, 981.5 kilogrammes were seized in February.

He said that out of the 40 suspects arrested 14 were apprehended in January and 26 were caught in February.