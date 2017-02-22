NDLEA arrest 32 persons for drug abuse, sale

The Borno Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday said it had arrested 32 persons for alleged drug abuse and sale.

The Commandant of the agency, Mr Ona Ogilegwu, stated this in Maiduguri.

Ogilegwu said the command had also seized about 510 kilogrammes of various quantities of illicit drugs from the suspects.

He said that the suspects were arrested in Galadima, Tashar Kano, Kasuwar Shanu and Bulumkutu areas of the state capital.

“We have seized various quantities of illicit substances of hard drugs ranging from cannabis sativa, rohypnol, diazepam, benylin with codeine and several other substances from the peddlers.

” Recently we have been to IDPs camps where we arrested many of the drug addicts and peddlers.

“We also took our campaign to Dalori camp, Bakassi, Teachers village and Dikwa IDPs camps in the state capital to warn them against the dangers of illicit drug use.

“We made some of these arrests at the Njimtilo check point, Njimtilo on Damaturu road and Gamborun Ngala road.

Ogikegwu said the command had so far secured about 38 court convictions, 20 suspects were currently awaiting trial, while 9 suspects caught with minimum and negligible quantities of drugs were “counseled, rehabilitated, warned and released’’.