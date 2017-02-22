Man sentenced to 2 years, 12 strokes for defiling boy

An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old driver, Mansir Mohammed, to two years imprisonment and 12 strokes of cane for defiling a 10-year-old boy.

The judge, Alhaji Alhassan Kusherki, ordered that the convict be flogged at a designated public place and the people around made to know why he was being flogged.

Kusherki handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to unlawfully having sexual knowledge with a minor.

“Base on his plea which he said it is true; I hereby convict him on same offence.

“Such acts ought not to be prevalent in the society. You are supposed to be among God fearing people.

“This punishment will make him have a rethink and it will serve as deterrent to others.

“You are hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment or you pay a fine of N50, 000,” he said.

The judge also said that the sum of N5,250 be paid to the victim as medical expenses.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Abdullah Tanko, had earlier said that the convict of Angwan Dodo in Gwagwalada had on Feb. 14 had sexual intercourse with the 10-year-old boy through the anus.

Tanko said that the convict repeatedly carried out the crime five times.

He further explained that the minor was taken to the Rosa Haske hospital for treatment where N5, 250 was spent on his treatment; and the matter was reported to the Police by Adamu Ali on Feb. 18.