Madrid stumble in La Liga title race, lose to Valencia

Real Madrid’s bid to extend its lead at the top of La Liga to four points suffer setback as it lost 2-1 to Valencia on Wednesday.

Valencia, playing at home at the Estadio Mestalla Stadium in front of 45,833 fans took an early lead in the fourth minute of the game when Simone Zaza scored for the home side.

Valecia surprisingly took a 2-0 lead in the nineth minute of the game when Fabian Orellana scored.

Madrid scored a goal through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 44th minute of the game to make it 2-1 before the break.

Despite claiming 68 percent possession, Madrid could not equalise until the game came to an end.

Madrid still has a game at hand to see if it could extend its lead at the top.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga