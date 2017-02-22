Lagos PDP vows to reclaim mandate from defected lawmakers

The Lagos State chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to drag the six lawmakers in the State House of Assembly who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), before the court of law.

The state chairman of the party, Otunba Segun Adewale popularly known as Aeroland, who stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent, declared that the party would use every available legal means to reclaim the mandate from the affected members.

Those who defected on the floor of Lagos Assembly are: the Minority Leader, Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), Minority Whip, Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II) and Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I).

Others are:Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Oluwa Fatai (Ajeromi/Ifelodun I).

“These are people not known to their constituencies before they were presented by our party as candidates in the 2015 elections. Yes, they are within their constitutional right of association to determine which political party they will belong but they are also constitutionally bound to drop our mandate once they are no longer comfortable with the party’s ideologies and manifestos.

“However, as a law abiding political party that believes in the rule of law as demonstrated with the Port-Harcourt victory, we will challenge their action in Court until justice is served,” Adewale said.

Speaking on last week’s Court of Appeal judgment which pronounced Senator Sheriff as the PDP national chairman, Adewale described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the end of impunity in the party.

According to him, with the judgment, the Appeal Court has finally returned the PDP to the people by upholding the party constitution and affirming the leadership of Senator Sheriff as the legitimate National Chairman of the PDP.

“The affirmation of Sen Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the PDP is not just a victory to those of us that believe in his leadership but a victory to the grassroots members of the PDP that now have a voice.

“It is also a victory to our democratic institutions, the rebirth of a formidable opposition which will definitely engender the delivery of good governance and bring end to the impunity of the ruling APC government.

“This victory by all intent and purpose signals an end to the era of impunity, disregard to our party’s constitution and blatant egocentric behaviour of some individuals that have virtually turned the party into their private estate. All these clogs in the wheels of progress of our great party are what Senator Sheriff seeks to end and that is what this victory has ensured,” Adewale said.

Adewale, while acknowledging that Sheriff deserved the victory, described him as the hope of the common man in the party.

“Let me use this golden opportunity to appreciate immensely the relentless effort and passion of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff towards securing an enduring future for ordinary members of our party. Without doubt, his resolve to ensure grassroots’ participation in decision making within the party is the most assured way of building an enduring political party structure.

“His doggedness in safeguarding the party from being hijacked by a few overambitious individuals seeking to run our affairs as their private estate is equally highly appreciated.

“I hereby plead with our National Executive Committee and all well-meaning leaders of our party never to get weary nor be discouraged until their laudable vision of reconciling every aggrieved member of the party under a single umbrella is achieved.”

“It is pertinent that I acknowledge the outstanding commitment of our national chairman to the ongoing reconciliation process. However, until all members of the party are fully integrated, the job cannot be said to have been completed,” he said.

-Yisa Jamiu