Kunle Afolayan advises producers on managing area boys

Renowned Nollywood film producer, Kunle Afolanyan, on Wednesday in Lagos advised directors and producers on steps they could take to prevent “Area Boys’’ (miscreants) from disrupting their movie production.

Afolayan, who confirmed the unsavoury development in the industry, took to his social media timeline to reveal how he handled them anytime they came to cause chaos on set.

He said that some of the strategies he deployed whenever miscreants came around were to make them part of the security guards or give them a part to play in the movie.

Afolayan added that the ones in Lagos were better controlled than the ones in Abeokuta, Ibadan and so on.

According to him, we get harassment regularly. For me, I think the manner of approach is also very important.

“In fact, it’s not as bad in Lagos as in Abeokuta and Ibadan where area boys would hardly ever listen to you at all.

“But here in Lagos, I’m always able to control them. I just need to speak to them and we’ll now put them to use.

“Once they come, we’ll give roles to them, give them things to do. Sometimes, we’ll make them our security.

“Sometimes, we use them as extras in the film. And they will get paid for it. So, that’s how I’ve always handled things,’’ he said.