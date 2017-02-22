IG deploys Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

Ispector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has deployed the Police Special Forces to end the renewed clashes in Southern Kaduna.

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Aghole Abeh in Kaduna on Wednesday said that the IG had also ordered the Police Air Wing to commence aerial surveillance of the area.

“The Special Forces have been mandated to flush out perpetrators of the violence wherever they are and restore peace in the area within the shortest possible time.

“The aerial surveillance is to detect movement of criminal elements who in most cases are responsible for attacks on remote farm settlements.

“The police force is determined to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who are either engaged or found to be fuelling the embers of discord.”

The commissioner advised law abiding citizebs to be watchful snd report any suspiscious movement or activities likely to breah the peace to the oolice and other security agencies in the state.