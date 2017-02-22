Gunmen snatch 2 German archaeologists in Southern Kaduna

Unidentified gunmen have abducted two German archaeologists in the troubled Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The state police command on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of the archaeologists working at the NOK Archeological Centre in Kagarko.

The Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman disclosed in Kaduna that the two Germans had been working at the centre for over 10 years.

“They have been working in the centre for the past ten years. They were kidnapped at one of the excavation centres in Jenjela site in Kagarko Local Government Area.”

He said that the abduction, which occurred Wednesday morning was reported to the police by villagers.

“Presently the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command have been deployed to the area and is being assisted by patrol teams.

“In addition, the Police Special Forces deployed to southern Kaduna by the Inspector General of Police have also joined the search for the two Germans.”

Earlier reports had given the names of those abducted as Prof. Peter Breunig and Johannes Buringer.

The professor is the leader of a four-man team from the University of Frankfurt, Germany working in collaboration with the National Commission for Museum and Monuments on the relics of Nok culture in Nigeria.