Doctors carry out lung transplant from living donor

Doctors in Vietnam on Wednesday successfully carried out a lung transplant surgery from living donors for the first time, the Vietnam Military Medical University (VMMU) has said.

Doctors from local 103 Military Hospital and VMMU have coordinated to successfully carry out the lung transplant on Ly Chuong Binh, born in 2010, VMMU said at a press release in Hanoi.

The donors are Binh’s father and uncle, born in 1989 and 1987 respectively, reported the VMMU’s website.

Binh suffered from congenital bronchiectasis in two lungs with complications of respiratory failure, chronic Iheart failure, and malnutrition at degree three.

It added that after the surgery, the health conditions of the donors are now stable.

The university said that the patient, whose survival indexes are stable, was being monitored and receiving intensive treatment.