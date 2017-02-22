Court dissolves 11-year old marriage

The Customary Court situated at Mapo Hall Area of Ibadan, capital of Oyo State on Wednesday dissolved an 11-year old marriage between Mrs. Adebayo Abimbola and Mr. Adebayo Azeez.

The plaintiff, Mrs Adebayo who initiated the divorce on the ground that her husband did not pay her dowry ever since they got married, also alleged that he beats her incessantly and doesn’t take care of her and their children.

She said, “We got married 11 years ago and he married me as a virgin. He doesn’t take care of me and our two children: Abdul Salau, eight and fathia, two. He has also refused to pay my dowry after 11 years of marriage despite several demands by my parents”.

Following this, she prayed the court for an order to cede to her custody of the children, and restrain her estranged husband from further molesting and harassing her.

The husband who is a police Sergeant attached to the Eleyele police station in Ibadan, did not object to the divorce. He said that he was also tired of the marriage because his wife is wayward.

Dissolving the marriage, the court President, Chief Agbaje Olasunkanmi, ruled that the plaintiff should take custody of the children while the husband pays N6,000 for the care of the two children. The court also restrained the couple from crossing each other’s path.

Similarly, one Mrs Funmilayo Akinola, a security guard, also filed a petition to divorce her husband of 26 years, Mr Moses Adeojo on the ground that her husband who did not pay her dowry has abandoned her and the children as well as beat her frequently.

But the husband pleaded with the court not to grant the divorce. The court adjourned the suit till March 2, 2017.

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan