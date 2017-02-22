Britain pledges to fight famine in South Sudan

Britain on Wednesday pledged 200 million pounds (250 million dollars) to South Sudan and Somalia where famine has been declared in parts of the countries.

Britain will provide the amount in 2017/18 in addition to existing flows of aid.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement: “the world faces a series of unprecedented humanitarian crises and the real threat of famine in four countries.”

UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Tuesday that nearly 1.4 million children were at imminent risk of death in famines in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen.

Patel said: “these crises are being driven by conflict and drought and we must respond accordingly.”

The statement said Britain’s new support would help bring food assistance to over 500,000 people in South Sudan and up to one million in Somalia.