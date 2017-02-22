Bride Prices should be reviewed- Benue First Lady

Wife of the Benue State governor, Eunice Ortom, has appealed to Tor Tiv-elect, James Ayatse, to review bride prices in Tiv land, to enable young men get married “when due”.

Mrs. Ortom made the appeal when she paid a courtesy visit to the Tor Tiv-elect in Makurdi. She decried the high demands made on young men seeking to marry Tiv daughters, and described the situation as “very discouraging”.

“Such high demands discourage many bachelors from even attempting to get married; the result is that many young girls cannot find husbands,” she said.

She regretted that many young men now preferred to elope with their loved ones owing to such huge monetary demands, and stressed the need to make the process affordable so as to restore the sanctity of the marriage institution.