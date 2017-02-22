2 suspected sea pirates arrested in Calabar

The Cross River Police Command says it has arrested two sea pirates raiding fishermen on the Edibe Edibe River in Calabar South.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, paraded the two suspects on Wednesday in Calabar.

Inuwa said that the suspects, Isaac Sambo, 20, and Edem Nyong, 25, were arrested following a complaint made by one Nyakno Friday.

“On Feb. 4, 2017, Nyakno Friday, who hails from Akpabuyo Local Government Area, reported at the Efut Divisional Police Headquarters that he was attacked by two armed men while fishing.

“Friday was robbed of his C2 Nokia phone valued at N7,000 and Nokia 110 phone valued at N4,000 at gunpoint while fishing along the Edibe Edibe River.

“Upon receiving this information, my men swung into action and arrested one Isaac Sambo, 20, and Edem Nyong, 25.

“During the search, one locally-made pistol was recovered from the suspects; they have both confessed to the crime and will be charged to court soon,” he said.

One of the suspects, Nyong, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he regretted his act.

“I was lured into the act by my friend after all efforts to secure a government or private job failed; I am very sorry for this act.

“If the police can set me free, I promise I will not go back to the act again,” he said.