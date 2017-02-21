Xenophobia: Nigerian Automobile Mechanic loses N240.650m

Mr Simon Adeoye, a 42-year-old South African based Nigerian automobile mechanic, said on Tuesday that he lost N240.650m (R10m) to the Xenophobic attack on his workshop on Saturday.

Adeoye on the telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, said that he got a call on the day of the incident that his workshop had been set ablaze and rushed to the place.

“By the time I got there, 29 cars of different make, some Nigerian passports, documents of the workshop, money and other personal effects had been destroyed by fire.

“I was helpless and could not do anything,” he said.

Adeoye said that some of the cars belonged to South Africans while others were being repaired for sale.

“I appeal to the Federal Government to assist me get back to business. Officials of the Nigerian mission have visited the workshop to do an assessment and we are yet to hear from them,” he said.

According to him, the mission should provide a replacement for the passports gutted by fire to enable affected Nigerians have documents.

Adeoye stated that officials of Nigeria Union had visited and commiserated with him on the unfortunate incident.

“At the moment, I have lost everything I have. I need urgent help to re-start my business. This will also assist me pay my workers who have families to cater for,” he said.