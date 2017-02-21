Seyi Law blasts pastor who placed curse on BBN

A Port Harcourt based pastor who allegedly placed a curse on Big Brother Naija show sponsors on his facebook page has been called out by popular comedian Seyi Law who was obviously not happy with this development.

Read post below:

“What a joke of a Pastor. Did Jesus lay curses on those who turned His Father’s house to a marketplace of all sorts or He just rebuked them. Some of all these people who call themselves Pastors actually think they are God o. Oga Ade, go and have a rethink abeg and ask God for forgiveness. I am not in support of the immoral acts in Big Brother Naija, but as a Christian when the devil brings darkness, you shine your light. If you don’t like what they protray, change your channel.

Pastor, please organise your own Big Christ House and give money that will change the followers of Christ’s lives and see if men and your father in heaven won’t praise you.

Pastor talking like Nigeria Government, why is Big Brother Naija been held in SA when they have refused to create an enabling environment to allow businesses to thrive. You curse kor you close ni. Long Hisssssssssss.

These types of prayer are for your closet not public, Mr. Pastor. Praying their resources should run dry. Ah ah, Pastor, do you know how many are on the employment list of Payporte and Dufil, the makers of Indomie? You are a wicked man. Pray a better abeg.”