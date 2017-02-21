Ronaldo to feature in movie alongside Angelina Jolie

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been lined up to feature in a TV drama alongside American actress and filmmaker, Angelina Jolie.

Ronaldo is expected to appear in a TV drama series about Syrian refugees, “Hayat Koprusu” trying to escape war.

Director of the series, Eyup Dirlik said Ronaldo will make a cameo appearance. He further added that it will feature actors and actresses from all over the world.

The TV series will be released in April of this year.

He said: “The series is about the plight of a Syrian refugee family who flees the war-torn country, and what they go through.”

"We will begin filming in the first week of April

“There will be appearances from actors and actresses from all over the world including Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie and Nancy Ajram.”

Ronaldo already has a documentary/film about him chronicling his time and Real Madrid which culminated into his 2015 FIFA Ballon d’Or awards.