Police confirm arrest of killers of policeman in Ondo

The Police Division in Okitipupa, Ondo State, has confirmed that it arrested two suspects who allegedly killed, Michael Olujimi, a police Corporal.

The Divisional Police Officer, DSP Oluwole Ojo, confirmed the arrest in Okitipupa.

Ojo said that the suspects allegedly shot Olujimi on Feb. 5 at Okitipupa, around 5:30 a.m while on his way to work.

“Yes, we arrested some suspects in connection with the death of one of our officer: they were arrested with unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms but the investigation is ongoing.

“In fact, the rifle that resembles that of the dead officer was found on one of them and they have been transferred to the SCID in Akure for further investigation,” Ojo said.

The DPO, however, assured the people of their safety, promising that the division was more than prepared to curtail criminals “terrorising within Okitipupa and its environs.

He appealed to residents in the area to always help the police with useful information that would assist in tracking criminals and their hideouts in the area.

“We appeal to residents to be calm as the police is on top of the situation.

“I urge them to cooperate with us by giving useful information on criminal activities and perpetrators,” Ojo said.