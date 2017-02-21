Plateau NUT trains 3,500 teachers

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) Plateau Chapter, has trained 3,500 teachers across the 17 local government councils on communication skills with pupils.

The State NUT Chairman, Mr Gunshin Yarling, on Tuesday in Jos, said that the training was meant to build capacity and to also prepare the teachers for life after retirement.

He said the recent training which took place in Mangu Local Government was to help the teachers acquire communication skills, discharge their duties effectively and prepare them for retirement without regret.

“We noticed that most of our retirees did not plan well for their retirement. They are living a life of regret.

“The training is meant to teach them how to enjoy their retirement.

“We started in 2016 and we intend to organise one this year. We are working with our consultants to select relevant topics for this year’s edition, “he said.

The chairman said the union had also organised sensitization workshops for its members across the 17 local government areas on the need to improve themselves through training and retraining.

He said, “There is an urgent need to build capacity through training and retraining.’’

The chairman said the NUT would be ready to partner with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for either internal or external workshops to enhance the performance of teachers through such training programmes.

Yarling urged the state government to ensure that details of teachers were documented as impostors could come as teachers.

“We received information that teachers were posted but were not given any document to present to schools.

“We advise strongly that such teachers should be given documents to back them up,” he said.

Yarling commended Gov. Simon Lalong for providing instructional materials to primary schools.

He said the gesture would ensure a conducive learning environment for the children.