Pastor remanded over alleged murder of lover

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded Joshua Ayobami, 47, a pastor, charged with the alleged murder of a widow with whom he had had an amorous relationship.

The court did not take the plea of the so call pastor Ayobami.

The Magistrate, Mrs Risikat Olayemi, ordered that the suspect is remanded pending the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Olayemi subsequently adjourned the case to March 9 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Elisha Olusegun had told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 11, at 1.45 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Ministry Church, Fashina Area, Ile-Ife.

Olusegun said that the accused strangulated one Racheal Ajayi, a widow and an official of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) which led to her death.

He explained that the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 316 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.