No cause for alarm, Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday thanked millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity stated that the President was immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

”President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

”During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned,” Adesina stated.