NAFDAC discovers unregistered Indian garri

There has been reports of an imported Indian garri sold in Nigeria supermarkets which has since gone viral.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has reacted to the report, after being accused of supporting the product.

See NAFDAC reaction below:

“This is the tweet that first caught our attention on Sunday 19th February 2017. It is about a certain pack of Imported Garri with the source given as India, which was found on the shelve of a Nigerian supermarket.

We knew we had work to do, and Monday 20th we did. Our actions and findings are outlined below: (Updates via @NafdacNigeria) -NAFDAC Officers visited the Supermarket in Ikoyi today -26 packets of 500mg each of the products were seized for analysis -The product has no NAFDAC number –

The product is said to be from Ghana but packaged in UK -The Management of the Supermarket have been invited for further discussion in our Lagos office Investigation continues.”