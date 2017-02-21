Leverkusen stumble 2-4 against Atletico in Germany

Atletico Madrid scored four away goals to take charge of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

Saul Niguez gave the visitors the lead with a stunning strike, picking the ball up on the right before cutting inside and curling a left-footed shot into the top corner.

Antoine Griezmann doubled their advantage from Kevin Gameiro’s pass after woeful defending by Leverkusen skipper Omer Toprak.

Wendell struck his own crossbar in clearing Felipe Luis’ cross and home goalkeeper Bernd Leno twice saved well from Griezmann as Leverkusen were fortunate to go in at the break just two goals behind.

BBC reports that Karim Bellarabi pulled one back for Leverkusen early in the second half by finishing off a slick team move, but Gameiro’s penalty restored Atletico’s two-goal advantage before Stefan Savic’s own goal reduced arrears once again.

Substitute Fernando Torres further strengthened Atletico’s grip on the tie when he nodded in a late fourth.

The return leg takes place at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, 15 March.