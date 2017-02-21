Lagos to public servants: You must possess emotional intelligent for better performance

The Lagos State Government has charged directors in its employ to possess emotional intelligent for better performance in service.

The government said there was no way its functionaries could be good leaders if they did not possess emotional intelligent that would enable them relate well with their subordinates.

Speaking while declaring open a two-day workshop on “Essential Qualities of Leadership,” organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions in conjunction with Messrs. Human Capital Management & Solutions Limited on Tuesday at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, LCCI Training Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Benson Oke charged public servants to brace up to be good leaders.

According to him, Emotional Intelligence (EI) is the ability to understand and manage ones own emotions, and those of other people around, stressing that “people with a high degree of Emotional Intelligence know what they are feeling, what their emotions mean, and how these emotions can affect other people.

“For leaders, having Emotional Intelligence is essential for success. After all, who is more likely to succeed – a leader who shouts at his team when he is under stress, or a leader who stay in control, and calmly assesses the situation? There are five main elements of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills.

“The more that you, as a leader, manage each of these areas, the higher your Emotional Intelligence.”

Oke also challenged public servants to possess the qualities of Assertiveness and confidence building, coaching, counselling and mentoring and effective communication.

“It is my fervent hope that you will take the best advantage of this workshop and resolve to be even more productive than ever before by imbibing the essential qualities of leadership and gaining that elusive ‘X Factor’ trait,” he said.

The commissioner opined that good leadership maximised efficiency, initiated action, instilled motivation, provided guidance, created confidence, built morale, built an efficient work environment and co-ordinates.

“We can all agree that organisations will make huge leaps of progress when their officers are first and foremost leaders in their own right, whether those officers be low-level officers or in the highest echelons of management. There are those who argue that leaders are born such that, once a person is not born to be a leader, he or she becomes forever incapable of occupying leadership positions.

Speaking, Chief Executive Officer, Human Capital Management & Solutions Limited, Mrs Tetsoma Onwuka said participants at the training would acquire the necessary leadership skills that would help them to perform better in their various offices.

She also added that the training on Emotional Intelligent would enable public servants control their emotion at work for improved performance at their duty posts.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga