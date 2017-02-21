Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Buhari

Sheik Ibrahim Fari, Chairman of Imams Forum of Niger, said that the organisation had embarked on special prayers for quick recovery and save return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fari in Minna said that the imams would sacrifice their time for special prayers for God’s intervention on President Buhari’s health.

He said this was the moment Nigerians needed the president to reposition the country for optimal growth.

“He has started very well, especially the fight against corruption, insurgency, militancy, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

He observed that only unpatriotic elements would not support the fight against corruption for their selfish interest.

“We will continue to pray for God’s guidance, to enable President Buhari to return and implement policies and programmes that will better the lots of the governed.”

He explained that already arrangements had been concluded for all imams in the state to converge on the metropolis for the special prayers.

Fari, who is also the Chief imam of Minna Central Mosque, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of praying and wishing their leaders well, to have all things right.

He also called on the residents, irrespective of political, tribal, religious and ethic differences, to continue to pray fervently for God’s intervention in the nation’s affairs.