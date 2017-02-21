Hell awaits Akinwunmi Ambode -Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has expressed her disappointment in the Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode for being biased in rendering equal justice towards residents and pastors in the state.

This comes after Richard Nyong, Lekki Gardens MD was arrested today for illegal construction of building that killed about 35 people.

The journalist stressed that popular Lagos pastor T.B Joshua was not charged for the same crime of manslaughter, where 100 South Africans died in his collapsed church building.

Olunloyo also accused bishop David Oyedepo, Winners Chapel pastor of child abuse.

See her post below:

“#HNNInvestigates On August 6th my 52nd birthday #DailyPostNG asked me questions about pastors. I called Oyedepo a child abuser, Pastor Tuberculosis a “manslaughter king”. TB Joshua was never charged for manslaughter of over 100 dumb South Africans who left their own country to worship with a Nigerian pastor in an illegally constructed building that collapsed and killed them.

Today Richard Nyong of #Lekki Gardens was charged with manslaughter of 35 people for the same thing–a building collapse claiming lives. So far two court dates and TB has never showed up or even compensated the families in his own case.

Once again SHAME on the Lagos state government for practicing selective justice for pastors. Hell awaits you Governor @akinwunmiambode. #FreeTheSheeple #hnncrime #hnnreligon”