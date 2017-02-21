Fire razes building in Kwara community

An evening fire on Monday gutted a bungalow in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, destroying property estimated at N4 million.

Items destroyed in the building located at Ehingbo area in the community included undisclosed cash, clothing materials, electronic gadgets, cooking utensils and other household items.

The incident, which occurred at about 7.15 p.m., attracted a large number of sympathisers who rushed to the scene to put out the inferno.

It, however, took the intervention of the men of the Fire Service in Omu-Aran to put out the fire.

No life was lost in the fire incident.

An eyewitness, who identified himself simply as Bode, said he had just alighted from the commercial motorcycle when he noticed the flames coming out from one of the rooms and raised an alarm.

“I just alighted from a motorcycle and noticed that smoke had engulfed one of the rooms. Before the twinkle of an eye, the fire had spread,” he said.

Mr Ismail Saheed, a fashion designer and occupant of the apartment, expressed shock at the incident.

Saheed, who claimed that he was informed of the development while working in his shop, said he was yet to come to terms with the cause of the fire incident.

“We have not had electricity supply for two months now as the lines had been disconnected and there were no traces of bush burning within the immediate surroundings,” he said.

The Officer-in-Charge of the station, Mr Michael Olasunkanmi, said the cause of the fire outbreak was still being investigated.

He enjoined the residents to always take precautionary measures to avert unwarranted fire incidentS, especially during the dry season.

It would be recalled that the management of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, had A few weeks ago inaugurated a bush burning campaign to stem the trend of incessant fire incidents in Omu-Aran and neighbouring communities.

The management had cited the huge loss being incurred by victims of fire outbreaks as the reason for the campaign.