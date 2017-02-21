El-Rufai reshuffles cabinet

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reshuffled the state’s cabinet, according to a statement by Samuel Aruwan, the governor’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated that the reshuffle included the swapping of commissioners, nomination of new commissioners, appointment of new permanent secretaries and some retirements.

The governor’s aide noted that El-Rufai announced the changes during the state executive council meeting and thanked council members for the successes the government recorded so far.

He quoted the governor as saying “the commissioners swapping portfolios include Amina Sijuwade, moved from Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, while Dr Maigari Manzo moved from Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

“Shehu Balarabe moves from Ministry of Environment to become Commissioner, Stakeholder Relations, while Mohammed Bashir Saidu who is now Chief of Staff, relinquishes the office of Commissioner for Local Government.

“Rabi Abdulsalam, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, becomes Special Adviser on Social Development, while Dr Shehu Usman Adamu, former Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, returns to academia.”

The governor also nominated four commissioners for confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

They are Umma Hikima, Clerk of the House of Assembly as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Prof. Kabiru Mato, currently Special Adviser, Intergovernmental Relations, as Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry.

Also nominated was Hafsat Baba as Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Jafaru Sani, Permanent Secretary Cabinet Affairs, as Commissioner for Local Government.

The governor also reassigned three special advisers namely Uba Sani as Special Adviser, Political Matters and Intergovernmental Relations, Chris Umar, Deputy Chief of Staff is to become Solicitor-General, while Murtala Dabo, Special Adviser, Economic Matters, is appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.

The governor also announced the appointment of eight new permanent secretaries.

They include Mohammed Mahmoud Shuaibu; Ministry of Health and Human Services, Chris Umar; Ministry of Justice, Rabilu Shehu Ibrahim; Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Joseph Steven is for Ministry of Local Government.

Also appointed as permanent secretaries were Habiba Anana Shekarau; General Services, Office of the SSG, Lawrence Shemang; Ministry of Water Resources and Murtala Dabo; Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.

Mr Abdullahi Sani; Cabinet Affairs and Special Services, Office of the SSG.

El-Rufai said five permanent secretaries have been redeployed as follows: Hauwa Umar; Ministry of Women and Social Development, Ibrahim Shehu Jere; Bureau of Establishments, Management and Training.

Ibrahim Sambo; Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Nuhu Ishaku Buzun; Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Aishatu Mohammed; Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, while five permanent secretaries have retired.

The governor expressed appreciation for their services to the state.