City win battle against Monaco in 8-goal thriller

Manchester City twice came from behind to beat Monaco in a thrilling encounter and put Pep Guardiola’s side in a strong position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in a topsy turvy last 16 first-leg tie at the Etihad Stadium with a close-range finish before ex-Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao headed in an equaliser.

BBC reports that Monaco’s teenage forward Kylian Mbappe then drove into the roof of the net before Willy Caballero prevented the visitors from going further ahead when he saved Falcao’s tame penalty.

Danijel Subasic let Sergio Aguero’s tame strike slip past him to make it 2-2 but Falcao’s exquisite chip restored Monaco’s lead.

However, City struck back in a grandstand finish as Aguero volleyed in an equaliser before John Stones tapped in from a corner.

And Leroy Sane added a fifth for the hosts when he fired in from Aguero’s pass.

The win means Monaco will have to score at least twice in the return leg at Stade Louis II stadium on 15 March to have any chance of denying City a place in the last eight.