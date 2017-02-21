Breaking: Senator Andy Uba defects to APC

Senator Andy Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Anambra South has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President Bukola Saraki made the announcement on the floor of the Senate, saying that Uba was exploiting section 68 (1) (G) which has been validly tested in the Supreme Court.

He added that Uba had already enrolled his membership with APC in his ward.

Citing Order 43, Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio informed the Senate that Andy Uba should be made to surrender his mandate.

He explained that the mandate belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hence could not continue to sit as Senator on the platform of his new party, stressing that if he fails to give up the seat, they would go to court.

“Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, the mandate belongs to the PDP, and by virtue of what has happened, he has to surrender his seat, else we will go to court to contend for it,” he said.

The Minority Leader advised the Senate President to remove him as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee to save the Senate of any confusion.

