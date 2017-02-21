4 Nigerian soldiers beat man to pulp

One Nigerian man referred to as Apst Morris has revealed that a soldier beat up his friend, a car dealer for not being able to sell his car.

“See what Nigerian soldier did to one of my friends in umuahia Abia state. This guy is a guy dealer. A man brought him a car to sell, this guy repaired the car with his money, sampled the car for buyers to come but could not sale it, after weeks he kindly returned the car to the owner ,the owner accused him of messing up the car when there is nothing like that.this man brought 4 Nigeria soldiers to turn this guy to a half dead man.Is Nigeria soldiers made to protect or kill? What a shame.share this let the whole World see it. Federal Government should call military to order”